Watford performance shows why defenders are scared of Leeds player says BBC pundit

After a magnificent home performance against Watford, Daniel Farke’s Leeds side have jumped up to fifth in the Championship table.

Their win was so comprehensive that it should have those teams around them sitting up and taking notice.

Though it’s taken eight games for the all whites to hit their stride, if Saturday’s performance is the benchmark, then Leeds are likely to have a brilliant season ahead of them.

Wave after wave of attacks left the Hornets defence bamboozled at times, and no one was more dangerous than Crysencio Summerville.

“I just feel with wingers these days, it’s very easy to come inside and pass the ball off. Whereas I believe he has the ability, especially him – the other wingers we have are good players as well – but Summerville for me is the one where if you get the ball to him at the right time, I don’t want to see him turn back, I want to see him take the full-back on because they are worried, and rightly so,” pundit, Ross McCormack, noted on BBC Radio Leeds (h/t MOT Leeds News).

“Can you imagine someone with that pace and power running at you? He can go inside, can go outside, what can you do? You’re going to have to bring him down.”

The games continue to come thick and fast for Leeds, and if they’re able to play as well as they did on Saturday over the next half a dozen Championship matches, there’s no reason why they can’t bring the top three back within reach.

At present, Preston North End are on 20 points, seven ahead of fourth placed Sunderland, who are level on points with Leeds and Norwich. Leaders Leicester and second-placed Ipswich Town are on 21 points.

Given how well Leeds did at Portman Road recently, winning an absolute thriller, there’s no reason why a confident Leeds side can’t push on from this point.

Farke will surely be delighted to see his methods coming to fruition on the pitch and his daily driver is to ensure more of the same.