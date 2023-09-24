West Ham could rival north London giants for signing of World Cup winner

Things continue to look positive for David Moyes and his West Ham United squad as they ease into the 2023/24 campaign.

A decent start in both the Premier League and Europa League has shown the Hammers faithful that the Scot is still the right man for the job, despite the fact that his style of play may not necessarily be appreciated by some supporters.

The fact is that the east Londoners have been in Europe for the past three seasons now, have won their first European trophy in almost 60 years and have the strongest squad they’ve had for years thanks to some wonderful summer buys.

It’s perhaps with all of that in mind that the Daily Mirror have linked the club with French World Cup winner, Ousmane Dembele.

Although the wide man has only recently swapped Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, there have, apparently, been question marks over his suitability at the French giants and he’s still not got on the scoresheet with them.

That will come as no surprise to Barcelona fans who grew frustrated with his wastefulness.

When on song, there’s no one in world football to touch Dembele, but the issue for the player is that those games – as PSG are finding out – are few and far between.

The Daily Mirror also note that both Arsenal and Tottenham could be interested in signing the 26-year-old if he were to become available.