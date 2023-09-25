Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on “very talented” and “very professional” Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal have been linked with Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey and Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with his thoughts on the speculation in today’s exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Hickey first really caught the eye in a spell in Italy with Bologna, and he’s continued to shine since his 2022 move to Brentford, so it’s hardly surprising that the Daily Mirror now claim the likes of Arsenal are interested in him.

The Scotland international surely has it in him to make the step up to a bigger club before too long, and Romano has admitted he’s a big fan of his, though he’s not currently aware of anything concrete in terms of a move away.

The transfer news expert clarified that these reports are probably coming from clubs scouting Hickey, which is normal for Arsenal, Manchester United and others, as they always keep an eye on as many as 100 players.

Responding to the Hickey rumours, Romano said: “Finally, there’s been speculation about Arsenal and other clubs keeping tabs on Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey. I’m not aware of anything concrete yet, I think it’s just a case of scouting players but clubs like Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool scout like 100 players around the world.

“I think Hickey is very talented, he was already an excellent full-back at Bologna and a very professional guy so I’m not surprised that there’s now speculation about him as he could certainly be good enough to get a big move at some point, but I’m not aware of anything concrete happening now.”