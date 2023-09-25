Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international, who formed part of Les Bleus’ World Cup squad last winter as they lost the final to Argentina, has only recently signed a new one-year deal with Juve.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus now want to tie Rabiot down to a longer-term deal, but they also state that Man Utd and Newcastle are among the clubs keen to potentially snap him up.

Rabiot could be a useful addition to this Red Devils squad, with Erik ten Hag arguably still in need of upgrades on his current options in that department, most notably Scott McTominay.

MUFC might also want to think about replacing the ageing Casemiro soon, while Sofyan Amrabat is only at Old Trafford on loan, though one imagines Newcastle could also be a tempting project for Rabiot.

The 28-year-old is also linked with Atletico Madrid by Calciomercato, so it remains to be seen if his next destination would definitely be England.