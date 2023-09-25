Al Nassr team news vs Ohod: Cristiano Ronaldo not starting?

Al-Nassr take on Ohod in the King Cup of Champions on September 25 at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium at 19:00 PM (BST).

The sides have met six times in the past with Al-Nassr winning four out of the six games, Ohod winning one of the six games, and the other ending in a draw.

Al-Nassr won their last game in the Saudi Pro League beating Al-Ahli 4-3. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo (x2) and Talisca (x2) for Al-Nassr and goals from Franck Kessie, Riyad Mahrez and Feras Albrikan for Al-Ahli.

Ohod lost their last game, losing 3-1 to Al Batin in Division 1.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Ohod

Date: Monday, September 25th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in the UK

Venue: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium

Team News:

Al-Nassr are set to be without Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to be rested in this game against Ohod. Marcelo Brozovic also looks set to be rested, and David Ospina remains out with an elbow injury.

Predicted XI:

Al Nassr: Alaqidi, Telles, Laporte, Alawjami, Al Ghanam, Fofana, Al-Khaibari, Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb, Talisca.