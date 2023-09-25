Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Jorginho has been linked with a move away from the club recently the Italian international could be sold in January. Arsenal have identified Phillips as an alternative to the 31-year-old midfielder.

A report from Fichajes claims the 27-year-old England international has not been able to live up to the expectations at Manchester City and he could be willing to join Arsenal if the Gunners are prepared to give him first-team assurances.

Phillips has struggled for regular football at Manchester City and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. With the European Championships coming up next summer, he will look to establish himself as a regular starter for England as well.

The 27-year-old was regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the league during his time at Leeds United and he has been a key player for his country as well.

A move away from Manchester City could help him regain his form in confidence. He would get to reunite with his midfield partner at the international level at Arsenal. Phillips could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the player in January.

Manchester City paid around €55 million to sign the midfielder from Leeds and they will be aware of the fact that he might not be able to recoup that kind of money for him anymore. It will be interesting to see whether Manchester City are ready to let him leave for a reasonable price.