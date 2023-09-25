Gary Neville criticises one aspect of Mikel Arteta’s management that makes it “difficult” for Arsenal

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has criticised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for making it difficult for his players to keep composed in difficult moments.

The Gunners have mostly made huge strides under Arteta, mounting a surprise title challenge last season, but some doubts remain over whether they truly have what it takes to go that extra step forward and win some major trophies.

Neville believes one issue could be the way Arteta jumps around on the side-lines, with the Spanish tactician known for being a very animated character.

With Arsenal drawing 2-2 at home to Tottenham yesterday, the manager has come under the microscope, with Neville suggesting Arteta’s antics might be why Arsenal’s players seem to struggle to stay calm at key moments in games.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the pundit said: “I want to see a composure from this Arsenal team and that’s difficult because the manager’s on the side-line jumping around like you wouldn’t believe.

“I want to see passion, but I want to see composure and a coldness, and that feels like a contradiction. But I want to see it in the right moments at the right times.

“When they scored that second goal, Saka’s penalty, which was a beautiful penalty, celebrate it, give your fans something because they want to see it means something.

“But there should be two or three senior players in that group saying, ‘Right, come on. Switch on now, we’re ready and we’re going to see this through’. Your mentality kicks in of knowing when a game’s in danger.

“Rice had gone off at half-time and that presented a danger, so should Jorginho have been left there almost last man on the ball for Son’s second equaliser? Maybe, maybe not.

“He should have done better himself, of course, but when you concede a goal a minute after one going in, that’s what I’m talking about, that mentality. They didn’t get set again.”

Arsenal fans will hope Arteta is still the right man to get these players up to a higher level, but he might also do well to adapt his style a bit as he continues to learn the game, as he is, of course, relatively inexperienced at the very highest level of management.