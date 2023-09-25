Arsenal drew 2-2 with Tottenham at the Emirates in the North London derby, and the Gunners may feel that missing early chances cost them the game.

Arsenal took a 1-0 lead in this game through a deflected Bukayo Saka shot, and then had the chance to make it two when Gabriel Jesus dispossessed James Maddison inside the 18 yard box. If Jesus had scored this chance, it would have been 2-0 and this could have changed the direction of the game.

Read on for our Arsenal player ratings, as we look at who did well and who cost Arsenal…

David Raya – 7 – Raya made some great saves in the game, and helped Arsenal in build up with his passing ability from the back. Justified his managers decision to play him over Aaron Ramsdale.

Benjamin White – 6 – White was slightly pegged back in this game by Son Heung-min, and lost his man in the box for Tottenham’s first goal.

William Saliba – 7.5 – Saliba was solid for the Gunners in this game, very calm on the ball during build up and dealt with the pace of Spurs on the break really well, especially Brennan Johnson.

Gabriel – 6 – Gabriel was the least involved defensively for Arsenal, and looked shaky on the ball at times when pressed by Spurs. Didn’t make any huge mistakes, but wasn’t as composed on the ball as Arteta would have liked.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.5 – Spurs looked to attack down the Arsenal left hand side, forcing Zinchenko to cover that area defensively, and not allow him to make his usual inverted movements as often. When he did invert and get on the ball though, he was causing Tottenham’s press some problems and this was when Arsenal played out best.

Declan Rice – 6 – Rice was taken off at halftime with an injury, but in the first half he was protecting the back four well, and winning his duels.

Fabio Vieira – 6 – Drifted into the attacking left half spaces really well, but struggled to do anything of note. Made a few fouls in the first half, and was taken off at halftime for Kai Havertz.

Martin Odegaard – 7 – Odegaard was the main creative force in central areas for the Gunners, making 3 key passes and having 1 shot on target. He also led Arsenal’s press and made 3 tackles.

Bukayo Saka – 8 – The game changer, scoring his penalty, and taking the shot which was deflected for Arsenal’s first goal. Didn’t manage to get on the ball as much, but when he did, he looked to beat his man and provide the end product.

Eddie Nketiah – 5 – Nketiah struggled to get involved in the game, only having the 1 shot in the game and 2 dribbles attempted (both of which unsuccessful). Nketiah managed to play the entire 90 minutes though, probably due to his pressing intensity in forward areas for the Gunners.

Gabriel Jesus – 7.5 – Apart from missing the big chances in the first half, where he dispossessed Maddison inside the 18 yard box, Jesus put in a very complete performance. Knitting things together nicely, holding the ball up well and creating chances.

Subs: Kai Havertz 5, Jorginho 5, Reiss Nelson, 4, Emile Smith Rowe N/A.