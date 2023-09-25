Aston Villa working to agree on a new deal with 27-year-old star

Aston Villa are hoping to agree on a new deal with striker Ollie Watkins.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the West Midlands club and they should look to secure his long-term future soon.

Manager Unai Emery has now revealed that the club are working to secure an extension with the player.

“I am working about it. We are in touch,” he said (h/t Express and Star).

Watkins finished as Aston Villa’s top scorer for the last three seasons and he will be crucial to their hopes of winning trophies in the coming season.

Aston Villa secured European qualification for this season and they will look to do well in the European competition. Watkins has been an indispensable asset for them and it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old can help them win a trophy this season.

The striker recently scored the winning goal for his side against Chelsea and he will look to build on that performance in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that the 27-year-old is a reliable Premier League striker and he will be a key player for Aston Villa in the years to come.

The West Midlands club cannot afford to lose him any time soon and they must do everything in their power to hold on to the player during his peak years.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement and finalise the extension soon.