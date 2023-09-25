Burnley team news vs Salford

Burnley take on Salford in the Carabao cup on Tuesday 26th of September, at the Peninsula Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The two sides have never met before, with this Carabao cup meeting on Tuesday set to be the first.

Burnley lost in their last outing, losing 1-0 to Manchester United in the Premier League. The only goal of the game being scored by Bruno Fernandes.

Salford also lost in their last outing, losing 3-2 to Harrogate Town in Football League Two. Goals from George Thomson, Sam Folarin and Abraham Odoh for Harrogate, and goals from Curtis Tilt and Matt Smith for Salford.

How to watch Burnley vs Salford

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Team News:

Burnley will be without Vitinho, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal, whilst the rest of the squad looks to be available for Tuesday’s game.

Predicted XI:

Burnley: Muric, Taylor, O’Shea, Ekdal, Roberts, Brownhill, Berge, Redmond, Larsen, Rodriguez, Benson.

Salford: Cairns, John, Tilt, Mariappa, Ingram, Watt, McAleny, Watson, Mallan, Humbles, Smith.