Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Italian club Roma.

The Belgian does not have a long-term future at Chelsea and he is expected to leave the club permanently at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that an exchange deal could be on the cards in the near future which would see Tammy Abraham return to his former club.

The 25-year-old England international has done reasonably well since his move to Roma. Chelsea could certainly use someone like him right now. The Blues struggled to find the back of the net consistently last season and Abraham has scored 36 goals across all competitions in his two seasons at the Italian club.

Chelsea have signed Nicolas Jackson earlier this summer but the former La Liga striker needs more help in the attack. Abraham could prove to be a useful acquisition for Chelsea at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Roma are willing to orchestrate a deal involving the two players.

Lukaku could be a quality option for Roma if he manages to regain his peak form. He has shown his quality in the Italian league with Inter Milan and he helped them win the Scudetto. He could form a quality partnership with the likes of Paulo Dybala at the capital club.

Meanwhile, Abraham could be attracted to the idea of returning to the Premier League and the opportunity to showcase his qualities at his boyhood club could be hard to turn down. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.