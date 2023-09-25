Chelsea secretly release key figure who joined as part of world-record £21m deal just last year

Chelsea have reportedly let Bruno Saltor leave the club in secret, just over a year after he made the move to Stamford Bridge as part of a world-record £21m deal for Graham Potter’s Brighton staff.

The Spaniard briefly took charge of the Chelsea first-team as caretake manager after Potter’s sacking, and then stayed on with the Blues as Frank Lampard came in as interim manager, and again as Mauricio Pochettino took over as permanent manager for the start of this season.

Still, according to the Telegraph, Bruno has quietly left the west London giants, with the club deciding against publicly announcing his departure.

It remains to be seen what this will mean for Pochettino, who has endured a difficult start to life as Chelsea manager and who could surely do without more disruption.

Bruno was clearly close with previous manager Potter, so it perhaps makes sense for him to move on and for a new regime to fully take hold.

Chelsea fans will perhaps be concerned, however, that things seem to be as chaotic behind the scenes as they do on the pitch.