Former Premier League manager spotted at Stamford Bridge as pressure mounts on Pochettino

Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was spotted at Stamford Bridge this weekend as he watched Chelsea’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

The Spanish tactician is said to be keen on a return to English football, so he could have an eye on a number of jobs as some teams struggle at the moment.

Chelsea, however, are surely going to give Pochettino, so won’t be a realistic option for Lopetegui, but it’s easy to imagine that he might have an eye on how things are going at clubs like Everton or Burnley.

Lopetegui did some impressive work at Wolves before a difficult end to his time at the club, and he’s been linked with even bigger jobs in the past.

Pressure could be mounting on Pochettino, though, even if Lopetegui doesn’t make sense as a natural replacement for the Argentine.