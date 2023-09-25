There was more misery for Chelsea this weekend as they lost 1-0 to Aston Villa, went down to 10 men, and have now gone three Premier League games without a goal.

Chelsea looked to be on top in the first half, and at the start of the second half. However a Malo Gusto sending off in the 58th minute tipped the game on its head, and Aston Villa managed to strike in the 73rd minute through Ollie Watkins, take take the 1-0 victory and three points.

Read on for our Chelsea player ratings as we look at what cost the Blues, and who can hold their head high…

Robert Sanchez – 7 – Sanchez was quality throughout the game, making 2/3 excellent saves. The only thing letting him down was a poor lapse of concentration for the Villa goal, after Levi Colwill blocked the initial attempt, Sanchez looked to switch off and the subsequent second attempt went through his legs.

Levi Colwill – 6 – Colwill was solid, and defended well especially in the first half. He helped Chelsea to continuously win the ball when Villa looked to break and therefore allowed the Blues to sustain pressure in the first half.

Thiago Silva – 5 – The experienced defender was some what liable for the Villa goal, losing the ball close to midfield and then not taking the tactical foul once losing the ball. Was good on the ball in build up but cost Chelsea when it mattered.

Axel Disasi – 6 – Had a goal disallowed in the first half, and was defensively strong. Also showed he can fill in at right back, once Malo Gusto was dismissed in the 58th minute.

Malo Gusto – 5 – Was having a good game up until the sending off, joining in attack with Sterling and finding himself in advanced crossing positions. Had defended well up to the sending off too, however rating is clearly low due to the dismissal and the repercussions of it.

Moises Caicedo – 6 – Caicedo had a quiet game, did his job protecting the defence and winning the ball back in the middle of the park. Once the game stretched and Chelsea were down to 10 men, more fouls started to creep in and there was a lot more being pushed through those central areas.

Conor Gallagher – 6.5 – Gallagher captained the side again, and was one of the better players for Chelsea again. Worked really hard in midfield, won his duels and had 1 key pass. Gallagher also won 3 tackles, made 2 interceptions and 1 clearance.

Enzo Fernandez – 5 – Fernandez looked frustrated early on, and struggled to fully get into the game. The red card meant his afternoon was cut short in the 68th minute, but it was not his best game for the Blues. Only playing 4 long balls and 0 key passes.

Mykhaylo Mudryk – 5.5 – Mudryk again had a patchy game, having some nice runs at the Villa defence and putting a few good balls into the box. He nearly had a lovely assist for Jackson when he played a reverse pass into the on running Jackson, who had his effort saved by Martinez.

Raheem Sterling – 5 – Sterling found himself in some excellent positions, but made the wrong decisions. There was numerous occasions where he could have found a teammates in the box, or got a shot off but it took far too long and the attack petered out.

Nicolas Jackson – 5 – Jackson was booked again for dissent meaning he will miss Chelsea’s next game, and this is something Pochettino has said Jackson needs to avoid in future. He also had some decent chances to score but did not convert, and looked slightly rushed in those final phases, which needs to be calmed down.

Subs: Ben Chilwell 5, Cole Palmer 6, Lesley Ugochukwu 5, Armando Broja 4.