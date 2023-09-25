Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that AC Milan and West Ham United both tried to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that the Blues decided to turn down approaches for Broja, who has long been considered an exciting young talent coming through at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old looked hugely impressive in a loan spell at Southampton a couple of seasons ago, and one imagines he might have seen more playing time at Chelsea by now if not for some issues with injuries.

Chelsea fans will now hope Broja can start his comeback, with the Albania international making his long-awaited return to action when he came off the bench in yesterday’s defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Discussing Broja’s situation over the summer, Romano explained that West Ham, AC Milan and one other unnamed club were keen on Broja, but CFC clearly have faith in him as they turned approaches down.

Romano said: “We saw Armando Broja return to the squad after injury and he could have an important role to play this season.

“There were verbal approaches from AC Milan, West Ham and one more club this summer for Broja. But Chelsea decided not to entertain those proposals as they wanted to trust Armando, with the board and Pochettino on the same page.”