Coventry vs Huddersfield team news.

Coventry (19th in the Championship) take on Huddersfield (17th in the Championship) on Monday September 25th, at Coventry Building Society Arena, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, Coventry smashed Huddersfield 4-0. Goals from Viktor Gyokeres (x2), Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Walker securing the victory and the three points.

Coventry lost in their last Championship outing, losing 3-2 to Cardiff City. Goals from Dimitrios Goutas, Karlan Grant and Kion Etete for Cardiff, and goals from Matt Gooden (x2) for Coventry.

Huddersfield drew their last Championship game, 2-2 with Stoke City. Goals from Matty Pearson and Jack Rudoni for Huddersfield, and goals from Daniel Johnson and Ben Wilmot for Stoke.

How to watch Coventry vs Huddersfield

Date: Monday, September 25th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

Team News:

Coventry will remain without Milian van Ewijk, Ben Sheaf, Fabio Tavares and Callum O’Hare through injury, however the rest of the squad looks fit and available for Monday’s clash.

Huddersfield remain without Daniel Ward, Oliver Turton, Loick Ayina and Jonathon Hogg through injury, and the rest of their squad looks fit and ready to face Coventry on Monday.

Predicted XI:

Coventry: Wilson, Binks, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva, Kelly, Eccles, Kitching, Palmer, Wright, Godden.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Ruffels, Nakayama, Helik, Pearson, Rudoni, Kasumu, Wiles, Koroma, Harratt, Thomas.