West Ham United manager David Moyes has heaped praise on Jarrod Bowen.

The West Ham United manager revealed that Bowen is a key player for the Hammers and he has improved in a lot of aspects.

The 26-year-old has been an asset for West Ham going forward and Moyes believes that the player is getting quicker and stronger. He also added that the West Ham attacker is better than he is given credit for.

Moyes said: “Jarrod is a lot better than maybe he is given credit for. “He’s got a lot of things he’s improving on and he’s getting quicker and stronger. “He’s in good form and we need him, like we did at the end of last season. “He’s started the campaign really well.”

Bowen helped West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and he carried the West Ham attack when they were struggling to score goals.

There is no doubt that he is one of the most reliable attackers in the league right now and he will look to continue his impressive run of form and help his side finish high up the table.

Meanwhile, the Hammers will be competing in the UEFA Europa League this season and it remains to be seen whether Bowen can make his mark in the European competition with the London club.