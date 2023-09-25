Exclusive: Numerous wingers will be linked to Liverpool due to one reason

Liverpool have recently been linked to West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen but transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, gives a reason as to why the Reds will be linked to many wingers over the coming months.

This summer Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad had a strong interest in Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and were willing to spend huge money on the Egyptian superstar. The 31-year-old is an icon in the Middle East and it is somewhat of a dream signing for the Saudis.

However, Liverpool were not willing to part ways with their biggest star but the Saudis are expected to return in 2024, when Salah has just one year left on his current deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, this is the reason why the Merseyside club will be linked to several wingers over the coming months.

Speaking on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast, Fabrizio Romano said when asked about the Bowen links to Anfield: “I think we will see many links with wingers to Liverpool because of the Mo Salah situation. We expect the Saudis to return for Salah in 2024.

“At the moment, this is not something concrete yet. Nothing is happening, but I still think in 2024, they will try again and so it is normal to see many links.

“Jarrod Bowen is one of them because Liverpool scouts are usually following some West Ham talented player.”