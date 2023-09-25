Great news for Arsenal fans as major star’s injury not as bad as initially feared

Arsenal are said to be hopeful over the fitness of Declan Rice and believe that the England star will not be out with a long-term injury despite the midfielder reporting major pain in his back in the hours after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Rice was substituted at halftime of the North London derby with what Mikel Arteta described as back discomfort and is undergoing tests to establish the extent of the injury.

According to the Daily Mail, it is understood that the pain in the England international’s back intensified so much overnight that it restricted his movement amid concerns the Gunners could be without Rice for a period of time.

Arteta’s side have some big games on the horizon but they are certain that Rice will be back in time for the huge clash with Man City on October 8.

Arsenal are still to figure out the next steps towards Rice’s return to full fitness but they are sure it is not a serious injury. The midfielder will likely miss clashes against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, Saturday’s visit to Bournemouth and then next week’s Champions League clash in Lens before the 24-year-old can play against champions Manchester City.

Arteta will be hoping that there are no setbacks in his recovery from his back issues as the former West Ham star is crucial to his current team.