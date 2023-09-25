‘He seemed disinterested’: Presenter slams Leeds United January signing

Leeds United signed Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus during the second half of last season.

The American international failed to make his mark in the Premier League and he struggled to impress during his 16 starts in the top flight.

The midfielder failed to get on the score sheet for Leeds and picked up just one assist during his time at Elland Road.

According to presenter Joe Wainman on GiveMeSport, the American international was a worse signing for Leeds United than Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Leeds United paid an initial £15.5 million for Jean-Kevin Augustin when they signed the player and they were ordered to pay a further £24.5 million by FIFA’s dispute resolution chamber, because of an obligation to buy clause included in the contract.

However, Wainman believes that McKennie was the worst signing. His performances were largely underwhelming and the player looked disinterested in the Premier League.

“I would say so yeah. The mad thing is, I’m that vitriolic towards last season and the demise of the football club with the poor acquisitions that we made and the coach that was in charge in Jesse Marsch, that I would say with chest that Weston McKennie is arguably a worse signing than JKA and JKA played about 15 minutes. That’s how strongly I feel about that. He seemed disinterested. We saw nowhere near the player that he’s shown in the past, as you’ve mentioned.”

Even though his performances were quite poor, to say that he was a worse signing than Augustin might not be correct. Leeds signed him on loan and therefore the financial impact of the deal was minimal.

In comparison, Augustin barely paid for the club and they had to shell out around £40 million for him.

