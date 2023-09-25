Ian Wright speaks about “different Tottenham” and the belief they have in themselves

Ian Wright spoke on BBC Match of the Day about Tottenham and how they look like a different side this year.

Wright said that Tottenham have a sense of belief in themselves that they didn’t have before, and has called them a “different Tottenham” comparing them to the side he has seen in recent years.

He went on to praise the form and ability of James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven, who are playing with absolute confidence at this moment in time.

The former Arsenal star said on Match of the Day: “It’s a different Tottenham. They have a lot of belief in themselves.

“They’ve got a few players in very good form and a lot of confidence and this [Arsenal draw] will give them even more.”

Tottenham have started the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with four wins and two draws as they are one of only four teams that remain unbeaten this season. Spurs currently sit in fourth in the Premier League standings with 14 points after the first six games, scoring 15 goals throughout the opening part of their season.

Ange Postecoglou seems to have instilled a new belief in his side which has been shown on multiple occasions already this season. Spurs have come from behind against Sheffield United to earn three points late on and fought back from a goal down twice in the same game against rivals Arsenal.

Coming off the back of a poor season in 2022/23, the aim for Spurs will be a return to Champions League football or at the very least, some form of European competition as they finished eighth last season, missing out on all forms of European competition.

Tottenham face Liverpool next in the Premier League, who are also unbeaten in their first six fixtures with 5 wins and 1 draw.