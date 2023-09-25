Image: Ivan Toney spotted in training ahead of January return to Premier League

Ivan Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaking the Football Association’s betting rules but the Brentford striker is back in training ahead of his return in January.

The 27-year-old returned to training with the Bees a few weeks back but photos of the England star have now emerged as fans anticipate his return to the football pitch.

Toney is a crucial player for Brentford being the London club’s biggest goal threat and the forward had a huge impact on their season last time around. The Brentford star has been linked with a move away upon the completion of his ban but it would take huge money for the West London club to part ways with Toney before next summer.

