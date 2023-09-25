Ipswich vs Wolves team news

Ipswich take on Wolves in the Carabao cup on Tuesday 26th of September, at Portman Road, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in January 2018, where Wolves beat Ipswich 1-0 at Portman Road. The only goal of the game was scored by Matt Doherty in the 15th minute.

Ipswich won in their last outing, beating Blackburn Rovers 4-3 in the Championship. Goals from Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead, George Hirst and Massimo Luongo for Ipswich, and goals from Arnor Sigurosson, Sammie Szmodics and a Harry Clarke own goal for Blackburn.

Wolves drew their last game, 1-1 with Luton Town in the Premier League. Goals from Pedro Neto for Wolves and Carlton Morris for Luton. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was also sent off for Wolves in the 39th minute.

How to watch Ipswich vs Wolves

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Portman Road

Team News:

Ipswich will remain without goalkeeper Christian Walton, apart from that Ipswich have a clean bill of health, with everyone else available to face Wolves.

Wolves will be without Jean-Ricner Bellegarde who is suspended after his red card against Luton at the weekend. Joe Hodge also remains out for Wolves through injury.

Predicted XI:

Ipswich: Hladky, Davis, Burgess, Woolfenden, Clarke, Luongo, Morsy, Broadhead, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Hirst.

Wolves: Bentley, Buneo, T. Gomes, Kilman, Doherty, J. Gomes, Lemina, Hwang, Cunha, Neto, Silva.