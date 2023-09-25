Farke urged Leeds board to land free agent signing in summer

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was reportedly a driving force behind the club sealing the free transfer of Sam Byram during the summer.

Byram was available as a free agent and The Athletic report that Farke directly asked the Leeds board to snap him up.

Farke worked with Byram during their time together at Norwich City and it now looks like they’re linking up well together again at Elland Road this term.

Byram has managed to keep fit and looks to be having the desired impact in this Leeds squad as they push for promotion back to the Premier League after the disappointment of their relegation back in May.

