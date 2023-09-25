Liverpool fan favourite pens new long-term deal at Anfield

Liverpool fan favourite Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield having spent the last three years with the Premier League giants.

The terms of the 27-year-old’s new deal have not been disclosed by the Merseyside club so it is uncertain how long his new contract will keep him at the club.

The left-back has been the backup to Andy Robertson since signing from Olympiacos on a five-year contract in 2020 and has gone on to become a favourite among the fans and the squad due to his light-hearted character.

Tsimikas has made 63 appearances and provided 12 assists in that time, and his memorable moment is certainly slotting home the decisive penalty to seal the Reds’ Emirates FA Cup final victory against Chelsea in 2022 having played in five of his side’s six ties in the tournament.

Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term contract with #LFC ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2023

Tsimikas is clearly happy at Liverpool and is looking to achieve a lot more on Merseyside over the coming seasons.

Speaking about his new deal, the defender told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel very glad to be here to extend my contract. I feel like all the sacrifices I did and other things, the work I put in, [that] everything pays off.

“But this keeps me fully motivated for the rest. As I’ve said in many, many interviews, this team has many, many things to achieve all together and I wanted to be from the first minute a part of it.”