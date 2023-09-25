Man United and Newcastle have scouts watching every game involving 20-year-old La Liga star

The name of Javi Guerra is starting to become known across Spain and Europe as a result of the 20-year-old’s performance for Valencia and it has caught the attention of Premier League duo, Man United and Newcastle.

According to Marca via Football Espana, scouts from Man United and Newcastle are now present at every game of the midfielder, as they assess one of the rising stars in Spain. Guerra has a €100m release clause in his current contract and a deal until 2027, but the report states that Valencia are already considering giving him a wage rise.

There’s no certainty on whether either Premier League side have plans to move for Guerra, but if he continues this form, it will not be long before clubs across Europe start showing more interest.

The 20-year-old’s release clause will unlikely be met but the English clubs have the financial power to bring Valencia to the negotiation table with a strong offer.

Guerra has started this season on fire, contributing three goals and an assist across six matches – four of which were starts. In Valencia’s first game of the season, a big moment involving the youngster came when he was sent on by manager Ruben Baraja and grabbed a late winner away to Sevilla.

The 20-year-old has a bright future in the sport and it is easy to see why both Premier League clubs are interested as he would be an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Sean Longstaff going forward.