Jonny Evans is having a fine impact at Manchester United since his slightly surprising summer transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Northern Irishman returned to Man Utd for a second spell this summer, having become a free agent after leaving relegated Leicester City, and it’s fair to say he’s proven a pretty astute piece of business for the club so far.

Although most Red Devils fans won’t have been that excited by the signing of Evans, it seems Erik ten Hag rates the 35-year-old highly, both for what he does on the pitch, and his role as a leader off it.

According to Romano, the deal for Evans came about quite early, so it seems he didn’t really have a number of other offers to turn down before deciding to accept the chance to move back to Old Trafford.

Discussing the Evans deal and his impact so far, Romano said: “Jonny Evans is another slightly surprising signing who’s doing well.

“The possibility to return to Man United came early in the window so he was never in talks with other clubs, he only wanted to follow this United dream and fight for his place.

“The impact has been excellent, he’s also appreciated off the pitch as Ten Hag rates him highly for his experience and leadership to help other players.”