Manchester United linked with a move for 19-year-old Championship midfielder

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Championship club last season and he made 22 appearances across all competitions.

His performances seem to have attracted the attention of a number of premier league clubs and a report from TeamTalk claims that Everton, Newcastle, Brighton and Wolves are keen on the player as well. The England Under-19 international seems like a player in demand and journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that a fee in excess of £10 million could be required to sign the player.

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player.

Wharton is highly rated in English football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a quality first-team player for the Red Devils with the right guidance and coaching.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Premier League manager spotted at Stamford Bridge as pressure mounts on Pochettino
Opinion: Kai Havertz is a baffling signing by Arsenal – James Maddison was one of several better & cheaper options available
Video: Chelsea co-owner spotted running away from Blues fans after Aston Villa defeat

It remains to be seen whether Blackburn Rovers sell the player midway through the campaign. It is fair to assume that they will look to push for promotion and they will want to hold on to their key players until the end of the season.

The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United can be hard to turn down for any youngster and the 19-year-old is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

More Stories Adam Wharton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.