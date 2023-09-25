Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Championship club last season and he made 22 appearances across all competitions.

His performances seem to have attracted the attention of a number of premier league clubs and a report from TeamTalk claims that Everton, Newcastle, Brighton and Wolves are keen on the player as well. The England Under-19 international seems like a player in demand and journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that a fee in excess of £10 million could be required to sign the player.

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player.

Wharton is highly rated in English football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a quality first-team player for the Red Devils with the right guidance and coaching.

It remains to be seen whether Blackburn Rovers sell the player midway through the campaign. It is fair to assume that they will look to push for promotion and they will want to hold on to their key players until the end of the season.

The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United can be hard to turn down for any youngster and the 19-year-old is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.