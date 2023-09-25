Manchester United linked with a move for €50 million-rated La Liga star

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Red Devils signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window but the Cameroon international has been quite underwhelming.

His error-prone performances have cost the Red Devils valuable points so far and it seems that they are already looking at potential alternatives.

A report via Fichajes claims that Oblak could be an option for Manchester United in the coming months. Apparently, the 30-year-old goalkeeper could be available for a fee of around €50 million despite the presence of a substantial release clause in his contract.

Oblak was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world a few years ago but his form has dipped in recent seasons. The Slovenian goalkeeper is clearly not at his best anymore, but he can still be a useful option for Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to spend big money on another goalkeeper in the coming months.

It is fair to assume that Atletico Madrid will not want to weaken their squad during the January transfer window and therefore any move would have to wait for the summer.

Manchester United sanctioned the departures of David De Gea and Dean Henderson earlier this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can get through the season with Onana and Altay Bayindir as their only goalkeeping options.