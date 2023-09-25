Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has aimed a bizarre dig at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

While the Chile international made some valid points about Ten Hag’s treatment of former Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo, he also seemed to rather oddly also resort to personal insults, joking that Ten Hag’s baldness seems to mean he’s a complicated character.

Ten Hag hasn’t had the best of starts to this season, with his Red Devils side recently losing three games in a row to Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich, though they bounced back with a 1-0 win away to Burnley this weekend.

Still, it seems Vidal clearly isn’t a fan of the Dutch tactician, mocking his baldness and questioning why he treated Ronaldo the way he did, with the Portugal international leaving the club last year and also criticising the former Ajax boss publicly at the time.

“That coach came in badly. How are you going to take out Cristiano Ronaldo? That’s how these guys are. He was the top scorer and he takes him out,” Vidal said on Twitch, as quoted by Sport Bible.