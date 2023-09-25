Newcastle do something no other PL club has done before in 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United

Newcastle United made Premier League history last night as they thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane.

The Magpies were on fire in this superb away performance, with Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak among their scorers as they set a new Premier League record, becoming the only team to have eight different scorers in a single game.

See this stat confirmed by Opta Joe in the tweet below, as they listed all eight of the players to find the back of the net in this crazy game, which is sure to go down as one of the most one-sided we’ve seen at this level…

8 – Newcastle United are the first team in Premier League history to have eight different players score in a single game (excluding own goals). Sean Longstaff

Dan Burn

Sven Botman

Callum Wilson

Anthony Gordon

Miguel Almiron

Bruno Guimarães

Alexander Isak Decimation. pic.twitter.com/1P5lMXn026 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 24, 2023

Newcastle hadn’t made the best start to the season, but this was a walk in the park for them as their expensively-assembled squad showed its quality.

Eddie Howe has occasionally been criticised for not getting his teams to play the most entertaining football, but this was a stylish attacking display and few can argue with the score-line in the end.