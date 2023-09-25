Transfer news expert Ben Jacobs has spoken on the Debrief podcast about what we could see Newcastle United do in this January’s transfer window.

The Magpies’ project is going well, but this also hasn’t been the smoothest start to the new season, even if they are still on a bit of a high after qualifying for the Champions League last season.

Newcastle’s wealthy owners have helped them to sign big names like Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and one imagines they could be one to watch in the market this winter.

Jacobs, however, has cautioned that NUFC do still have to be careful with Financial Fair Play due to the model they have in place at St James’ Park, though he did suggest that if they enter the market it could be to sign a defender, once the priority of a new contract for star midfield player Bruno Guimaraes is finalised.

“If they’re going to target someone it’s probably going to be another centre-back,” Jacobs said.

“They could do with cover for Sven Botman. Extending Bruno Guimaraes’ contract is naturally important. Could they also look for more goals? That could be a consideration in the summer.

“But it’s important to understand that Newcastle can’t break the bank because of Financial Fair Play. Just because they got into Europe once they can’t necessarily just change their model.

“Now that they have Champions League football, players will want higher wages, but Newcastle have done well to ensure they don’t have one stand-out earner. They have to be conservative, and that’s why I also sense they’ll be in for a quieter January.”