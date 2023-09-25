Piers Morgan has mocked the spending of Chelsea in recent times and sarcastically stated that the only answer to their troubles “is for their American owners to go out and spend another £1 billion”.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the TalkTV host labelled Chelsea fans “smug little cockerels” who gloated about their excessive spending from 2004 onwards under Roman Abramovich. The Arsenal fan continued to make patronising comments to Chelsea fans such as “my thoughts go out to them in this difficult time”.

Morgan stated that he does not want Chelsea to be relegated as it would be an “absolute tragedy” before returning to the spending mockery of new American owner Todd Boehly, who has spent over £1 billion since buying the club in 2022.

“I do hope we don’t see #CFC relegated!” ? “The only answer is for their American owners to go out and spend another £1b.”@PiersMorgan offers Poch the solution to Chelsea’s disastrous start to the season. ? pic.twitter.com/AovpjzwT5X — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 25, 2023

Chelsea have had a torrid start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, currently sitting in 14th place with five points after only one win in their opening six games of the season.

Pochettino’s team have failed to score in their last three Premier League games on the bounce with their last goal coming from Enzo Fernandez against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao cup in August.

The Blues spent €510million this summer, including a Premier League record transfer for Moises Caicedo from Brighton for around €116million. The heavy spending of Chelsea over the past few transfer windows is what had led to the rising expectations of the poorly performing side, who finished 12th last season (their worst finish since the 1993/94 season).