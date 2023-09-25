Piers Morgan mocks Chelsea spending and states what he hopes doesn’t happen to them

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Piers Morgan has mocked the spending of Chelsea in recent times and sarcastically stated that the only answer to their troubles “is for their American owners to go out and spend another £1 billion”. 

Speaking on talkSPORT, the TalkTV host labelled Chelsea fans “smug little cockerels” who gloated about their excessive spending from 2004 onwards under Roman Abramovich. The Arsenal fan continued to make patronising comments to Chelsea fans such as “my thoughts go out to them in this difficult time”.

Morgan stated that he does not want Chelsea to be relegated as it would be an “absolute tragedy” before returning to the spending mockery of new American owner Todd Boehly, who has spent over £1 billion since buying the club in 2022.

More Stories / Latest News
Image: Ivan Toney spotted in training ahead of January return to Premier League
Ian Wright speaks about “different Tottenham” and the belief they have in themselves
Tottenham beat several Premier League giants in race for talented defender with London club confirming signing

Chelsea have had a torrid start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, currently sitting in 14th place with five points after only one win in their opening six games of the season.

Pochettino’s team have failed to score in their last three Premier League games on the bounce with their last goal coming from Enzo Fernandez against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao cup in August.

The Blues spent €510million this summer, including a Premier League record transfer for Moises Caicedo from Brighton for around €116million. The heavy spending of Chelsea over the past few transfer windows is what had led to the rising expectations of the poorly performing side, who finished 12th last season (their worst finish since the 1993/94 season).

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino Piers Morgan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.