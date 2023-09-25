Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join North London Derby stars in BBC line up

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks serving up his selection of this weekend’s top performers.

As usual, it’s in a slightly puzzling formation, with Crooks going for a 4-4-2 with one or two players in unusual roles, making it look like a 4-3-3 would probably have been the better fit.

Still, it’s hard to argue with the players involved as Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma impressed for Tottenham as they came from behind to claim a draw away to Arsenal, while Manchester United were also good value for their win at Burnley…

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains how “excellent” and “surprising” Man United signing came about Man United & Newcastle keen on transfer of star whose contract is expiring soon Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano “not surprised” by Chelsea’s awful start under Pochettino

Bruno Fernandes and Jonny Evans shone for the Red Devils, combining for their winning goal, so it seems only fair that those two got the nod. Elsewhere, Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Phil Foden were the stand-out performers in their win over Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle United might feel aggrieved only to have two players in this line up after their remarkable 8-0 win away to Sheffield United.