Several Man United stars have now got involved in the Ten Hag/Sancho row

The tension between Man United manager Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho continues to rumble on but now several stars have got involved in the feud to try and guide it to an end.

According to the Mirror, Sancho’s Manchester United teammates have urged him to say sorry and end his feud with boss Ten Hag in order to get him back amongst the first team squad again. It is believed that England trio Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, have all pleaded with the 23-year-old to swallow his pride and apologise to the Dutch coach in order to get back to playing football.

The winger has been training away from United’s first team ever since accusing Ten Hag of lying over the reason for his omission from the squad to face Arsenal earlier this month. The Man United boss stated that the Englishman had been left out due to poor training performances but Sancho took to social media claiming that was not the case.

The report states that the 23-year-old is not only banned from training with the first-team squad but everything else, including eating with the players and using all first-team facilities.

This saga is turning into a very distracting one for Man United and it is hampering Sancho’s career, who has amazing talent that is going to waste.

An apology is likely to come soon but whether the 23-year-old stays at Old Trafford beyond January, remains to be seen.