Tottenham beat several Premier League giants in race for talented defender with London club confirming signing

Tottenham FC
Tottenham have confirmed on Monday that they have agreed to sign highly-rated teenage defender Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split.

The centre-back had attracted interest from several Premier League clubs with Man CityChelsea and Liverpool all attentive to the young defender. However, Tottenham have won the race for the teenager but he won’t join the London club until until 2025, reports the Daily Mail.

Vuskovic caught the attention of everyone last season as he helped Hajduk win the Croatian Cup. That’s after making his debut for the Croatian club aged 15 and he became their youngest-ever goalscorer after finding the net just days after his 16th birthday.

This is a big coup for Tottenham who have tied the centre-back down to a five-year deal – which begins in two years’ time.

Vuskovic has spent his whole career at Hajduk Split having come through the Croatian club’s academy. The youngster has played 11 times for the club and has scored just one goal so far.

The Croatian star has shown a lot of promise so far at a very young age and it will be interesting to see how he grows as a player when he moves to North London in 2025.

