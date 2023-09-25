Tottenham drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the Emirates, with a quality attacking performance from star duo Heung-min Son and James Maddison.

Arsenal took the lead through a deflected Bukayo Saka shot, which went down as a Cristian Romero own goal. However goals from Son Heung-min set up by James Maddison got Spurs back into this game on two occasions, equalising twice from 1-0 and 2-1 down.

Read on for our Tottenham player ratings and who saved Spurs from dropping three points…

Guglielmo Vicario – 7 – Vicario was strong in goal, making 4 saves and 2 high claims. He was also very good in build up for Tottenham, making 31 accurate passes, and having 57 touches.

Destiny Udogie – 6 – Udogie picked up a yellow card for a foul on Bukayo Saka, and made a few early mistakes in possession. However he continued to make life hard for Saka when going 1v1 down the flank, and worked hard throughout.

Micky van de Ven – 7.5 – van de Ven was quality, using his physicality and speed to divert any danger in central areas. A very composed performance from the young man both on and off the ball.

Cristian Romero – 6 – Scored the own goal as Saka’s shot deflected off of him, and received a yellow card for dissent. Was a slightly rash performance from Romero which isn’t an unusual sight.

Pedro Porro – 6.5 – Defended very well down his flank, and a lot of Arsenal’s joy came down the other side. Was also key in build up inverting and getting on the ball to help Spurs build out from the back.

Yves Bissouma – 7 – Bissouma protected the defence really well, making 4 tackles, 1 clearance and 1 block. He also knitted the play together nicely in that first phase of build up for Spurs, with 56 accurate passes out of 59, giving him a 95% completion rate.

Pape Matar Sarr 6.5 – Sarr was very much involved playing box to box, getting stuck in with 17 duels (winning 6 of them) and committing 4 fouls, which saw him pick up a yellow card. His work-rate and dynamism was important for Spurs though, as it kept Arsenal on their toes when receiving the ball in central zones.

James Maddison – 8 – Maddison was quality against Arsenal, getting two assists and playing 3 key passes. He is the creative hub for Spurs and has the license to drop deep to pick the ball up, as well as drift into forward half spaces closer to goal.

Brennan Johnson – 6 – Didn’t quite fall for Johnson on the day, but he worked hard and got involved. Having 2 shots on target before being substituted in the 63rd minute.

Dejan Kulusevski – 5 – Kulusevski worked hard throughout this game, tracking back to help Porro, but didn’t offer much going forward, his final ball and decision making wasn’t quite up to scratch.

Son Heung-min – 9 – The goalscorer on both occasions, and played 2 key passes as well showing his attacking impact in this game. Playing in the more central area allowing him to drift into spaces and get involved more often, as opposed to staying out on the left.

Subs: Manor Solomon 5, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 5, Richarlison 5.