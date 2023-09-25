Transfer news: Chelsea rejected forward offers, Man Utd happy with two signings, Arsenal links with PL ace & more

Hello and welcome to my latest exclusive transfer news for CaughtOffside’s the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for more content from myself, Ben Jacobs, Neil Jones, Jonathan Johnson and Christian Falk!

Chelsea snubbed forward approaches

We saw Armando Broja return to the squad after injury and he could have an important role to play this season. There were verbal approaches from AC Milan, West Ham and one more club this summer for Broja

Manchester United happy with Sergio Reguilon and Jonny Evans signings

Manchester United finally got back to winning ways with an important 1-0 victory away to Burnley. Sergio Reguilon started the game and the club are very happy with the way he’s settled since joining on loan from Tottenham. He’s got a good understanding with his teammates, a good understanding of what Erik ten Hag wants, so it will be interesting to look at what happens with him in the long term.

For now, there is no buy option for Man United, and there is also the option to end the loan in January.

For now, there is no buy option for Man United, and there is also the option to end the loan in January.

Jonny Evans is another slightly surprising signing who's doing well. The possibility to return to Man United came early in the window so he was never in talks with other clubs, he only wanted to follow this United dream and fight for his place

Arsenal in for Brentford’s Aaron Hickey?

Finally, there’s been speculation about Arsenal and other clubs keeping tabs on Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey. I’m not aware of anything concrete yet, I think it’s just a case of scouting players but clubs like Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool scout like 100 players around the world.

I think Hickey is very talented, he was already an excellent full-back at Bologna and a very professional guy so I'm not surprised that there's now speculation about him