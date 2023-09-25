Newcastle put Sheffield United to the sword on Sunday as Eddie Howe’s men put eight past the newly promoted Premier League side with eight different players getting on the scoresheet.

One of those was fan favourite Bruno Guimaraes, who has reportedly agreed a contract extension with the Magpies this week until 2028, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil star scored Newcastle’s seventh goal on the day and after it, he turned to the supporters in the away end and said “I’m f**king staying” ahead of the official contract announcement.

The midfielder is believed to be very happy at the club, hence the new deal.