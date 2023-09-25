Video: Former Liverpool ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores the match-winner for Besiktas

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Turkish outfit Besiktas on a free transfer earlier this summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder needed to leave Liverpool in search of regular football and a move to Turkey could be ideal for him.

Chamberlain struggled for regular game time at Anfield but he has had ample first-team opportunities at Besiktas so far. The midfielder has played 166 minutes of first-team football in three league matches so far and he managed to score the winning goal for his side against Kayserispor yesterday.

Chamberlain did well to find the back of the net from close range in the second half, in what proved to be the winning goal of the game.

Meanwhile in Turkey…. Here is @Alex_OxChambo scoring the winner for Besiktas today. Made up for him pic.twitter.com/hONO6QmfL1 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 24, 2023

The former Liverpool midfielder will be delighted to get his career back on track once again and he will look to build on his impressive start life in Turkey and hold down a regular starting spot for Besiktas. He will also look to get over his injury issues and play more regularly in the coming months.

Video: BeIN Sports