AC Milan team news vs Cagliari

Cagliari (19th in the Serie A) take on AC Milan (2nd in the Serie A) on Wednesday 27th of September, at the Sardegna Arena, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, AC Milan beat Cagliari 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Ismael Bennacer in the 59th minute, to secure the victory and three points.

Cagliari lost on their last outing, losing 2-0 to Atlanta in the Serie A. Goals from Ademola Lookman and Mario Pasalic secured the win and the three points for Atlanta.

AC Milan won their last Serie A game, beating Verona 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Rafael Leao in the 8th minute.

How to watch Cagliari vs AC Milan

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Sardegna Arena

Team News:

Cagliari will remain without Marko Rog, Elio Capradossi, Gianluca Lapadula, Jacopo Desogus, Jakub Jankto, Alessandro Di Pardo and Leonardo Pavoletti through injuries.

AC Milan will be without Ismael Bennacer, Pierre Kalulu, Mike Maignan and Mattia Caldara through injury, whilst Rade Krunic will undergo further fitness tests to assess his availability ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Predicted XI:

Cagliari: Radunovic, Obert, Dossena, Hatzidiakos, Azzi, Deiola, Makoumbou, Sulemana, Nandez, Luvumbo, Shomurodov.

AC Milan: Sportiello, Florenzi, Tomori, Kjaer, Thiaw, Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Musah, Pulisic, Giroud.