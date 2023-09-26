Juventus are reportedly likely to push to keep hold of Adrien Rabiot despite transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The France international will be out of contract with Juve at the end of this season, and there’s been talk of both Man Utd and Newcastle looking at his situation, as per Calciomercato.

However, writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that there’s nothing going on right now with Rabiot and other clubs, with Juventus likely to try to offer the former Paris Saint-Germain man a new contract.

Discussing Rabiot’s future, Romano said: “We’re once again seeing Adrien Rabiot linked with Premier League clubs, but honestly there is no truth to the rumours at all. There are no talks ongoing now, no decision will be made now.

“Juventus are considering to offer a new deal to Rabiot in the next months as he’s key player for them, they really want Adrien to stay so I’m sure they will push for it.”

United would surely do well to add an experienced option like Rabiot to their squad as an upgrade on Scott McTominay, though they have also signed Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat in the last two summers, so it perhaps doesn’t make sense as an urgent priority for the Red Devils.

Newcastle also have solid options in that department with big names like Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, so perhaps it makes sense that Romano isn’t convinced by these rumours.