According to reports, Arsenal has spoken with Ollie Watkins’ agents about signing him in January transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk source, Watkins’ agent Paulo Vernazza and the sports director of the Gunners, Edu, are “in talks.” The North London club is thinking about signing him during the January transfer window, although Chelsea and AC Milan are also interested.

This season, the 27-year-old has contributed to nine goals and four assists in the Premier League and UEFA Europa Conference League. In 125 games since arriving for a club record £28 million in September 2020, he has scored 47 goals and contributed 15 assists.