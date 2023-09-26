Fabrizio Romano has played down talk of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe potentially leaving the club in the January transfer window despite a lack of playing time so far this season.

The 23-year-old is something of a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium but has fallen down the pecking order slightly in recent times, partly due to injury issues and partly due to increased competition in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Still, writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that there is no panic about the current squad, and we’ll have to see closer to January what Smith Rowe’s situation will be.

It also seems there wasn’t anything that concrete regarding the England international in the summer, despite the links with Chelsea at the time.

“Interest was always there for Emile Smith Rowe this summer as he’s a talent but there was never any negotiation, despite Chelsea links,” Romano said.

“At the moment he is not playing much but it’s too early to say what this means for his future.

“For January, we have to see what they decide in December as now the message is very clear: Arteta is happy with current squad and wants to focus on the next months with these players. No panic.”

Smith Rowe is surely good enough to do a job for Chelsea, though some Arsenal fans will also surely be hoping he gets more of a chance to show what he can do in their side.