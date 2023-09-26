Bournemouth team news vs Stoke City

Bournemouth take on Stoke City in the Carabao cup on Wednesday 27th of September, at Vitality Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Bournemouth beat Stoke 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the Championship. Goals from Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe for Bournemouth, and a goal from Tommy Smith for Stoke.

Bournemouth lost in their last outing, losing 3-1 to Brighton in the Premier League. Goals from Kaoru Mitoma (x2) and a Milos Kerkez own goal for Brighton, and a goal from Dominic Solanke for Bournemouth.

Stoke also lost in their last outing, losing 3-1 to Hull City in the Championship. Goals from Aaron Connolly, Adama Traore and Regan Slater for Hull, and a goal from Andre Vidigal for Stoke.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Stoke City

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Team News:

Bournemouth will be without Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredricks and Emiliano Marcondes through injury. The rest of the squad looks to be available for Wednesday.

Stoke are set to be without duo Wouter Burger and Tyrese Campbell who both came off injured against Hull at the weekend. Enda Stevens, Lewis Baker, Emre Tezgel and Ryan Mmaee also remain out through injury.

Predicted XI:

Bournemouth: Radu, Kerkez, Senesi, Mepham, Aarons, Rothwell, Billing, Kluivert, Traore, Brooks, Moore.

Stoke City: Bonham, Johnston, Wilmot, Rose, McNally, Gooch, Sidibe, Laurent, Thompson, Haksabanovic, Gayle.