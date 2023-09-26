Brentford vs Arsenal team news

Arsenal FC Brentford FC
Brentford take on Arsenal in the Carabao cup on Wednesday 27th of September, at the Gtech Community Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the teams drew 1-1 at the Emirates. Goals from Leandro Trossard for Arsenal and Ivan Toney for Brentford.

Brentford lost their last outing, losing 3-1 to Everton in the Premier League. Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski, Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton, and a goal from Mathias Jensen for Brentford.

Arsenal drew their last game, 2-2 with Tottenham. Goals from Heung-min Son (x2) for Tottenham, and a Bukayo Saka penalty, along with a Cristian Romero own goal for Arsenal.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal

  • Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: Not broadcast in UK
  • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Team News:

Brentford remain without Rico Henry, Mikkel Damsgaard, Ben Mee, Shandon Baptiste, Kevin Schade and Josh Dasilva through injury, whilst Ivan Toney is unavailable due to his 8 month ban.

Arsenal will now be without Declan Rice who came off at halftime against Tottenham at the weekend with a back injury. They will also be without Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli through injury.

Predicted XI:

Brentford: Strakosha, Hickey, Pinnock, Collins, Roerslev, Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Mbeumo.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Jesus, Nelson.

