Man United 2 – 0 Crystal Palace: Excellent Mount corner sets Casemiro header up (video)

Manchester United have doubled their advantage during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup Third Round tie against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Naming a much-changed starting 11, including summer signing Sofyan Amrabat starting at left-back and Mason Mount in midfield following the Englishman’s recent return from injury, Erik Ten Hag would have been hoping to see a decent performance.

And thanks to two first-half goals, the Dutchman has not been left disappointed.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the game’s scoring with a smart finish before Casemiro headed home from Mount’s corner just six minutes later.

