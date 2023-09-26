Chelsea vs Brighton team news

Chelsea take on Brighton in the Carabao cup on Wednesday 27th of September, at Stamford Bridge, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Brighton beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Goals from Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso for Brighton, and a goal from Conor Gallagher for Chelsea.

Chelsea lost in their last outing, losing 1-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Malo Gusto was sent off for Chelsea in the 58th minute, and Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game for Villa in the 73rd minute to win the game.

Brighton won in their last outing, beating Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League. Goals from Kaoru Mitoma (x2) and a Milos Kerkez own goal for Brighton, and a goal from Dominic Solanke for Bournemouth.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Team News:

Chelsea remain without their long list of injury absentees including Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and Marcus Bettinelli.

Brighton will be without Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder through injury, whilst Pascal Grob and James Milner will have further fitness tests for their availability ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

Predicted XI:

Chelsea: Sanchez, Chilwell, Colwill, Silva, Disasi, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Broja.

Brighton: Steele, Estupinan, Igor, Dunk, Lamptey, Gilmour, Grob, Mitoma, Pedro, Fati, Welbeck.