“They own the club and can do what they want” – Pochettino speaks out on incident with Chelsea co-owner

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken out on the incident after the weekend home defeat against Aston Villa, which saw co-owner Behdad Eghbali enter the dressing room to address the head coach and his team.

Chelsea have endured a miserable start to the season, and were beaten 1-0 at home by Villa thanks to a goal from Ollie Watkins in the second half, leaving the Blues 14th in the Premier League table with just one win so far this term.

Pochettino was brought in to improve things after last season’s dire results and performances under Graham Potter and then interim manager Frank Lampard, but it’s certainly not going to plan so far.

It’s perhaps not surprising that Eghbali felt he had to say something, and Pochettino insists he has no issue with it, as per Nizaar Kinsella in his post on X below…

Pochettino on Behdad Eghbali going to the dressing room: "I don't see it in a bad way. For me, it is good that they share with us. It would be different if they gave some speech but they own the club and can do what they want. I am glad they came and shared with us. We didn't win… — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 26, 2023

Still, one imagines the Argentine will be starting to feel a bit of pressure after this difficult start, with these owners not exactly showing themselves to be particularly patient or afraid of making big changes if they feel it’s necessary.