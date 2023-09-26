Chelsea players reveal stance on Pochettino after terrible Premier League start

It hasn’t been the most encouraging of starts for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

After the big reveal ahead of the new season, the Argentinian set to work on creating another brave new world at Stamford Bridge.

Just six games into the 2023/24 Premier League season and everything has already started to unravel.

Only one win – against joint bottom club Luton Town – five goals scored and six conceded is a damning indictment on whatever it is that Pochettino is trying to achieve.

As could be expected, because things have gone so wrong, he’s apparently pleaded for calm and patience, reminding everyone of the project but perhaps not taking into account the owner’s trigger finger.

It can’t be forgotten that under the Todd Boehly regime, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard have all been dispensed with, and unless results take an upward turn quickly, there’s every chance Poch could be added to the list.

In times of relative crisis, you need your team standing right behind you to a man, and according to the Daily Mail, the Chelsea squad have revealed their feelings.

The outlet suggests that Pochettino ‘is well-liked and backed by his players.’

That will surely come as a huge relief given that if there were rumblings coming from the dressing room too, then the manager really would be skating on thin ace.

Instead, it looks like he’ll be given time to turn the corner, which can’t come quickly enough for fans of the club who currently find themselves in 14th position in the Premier League.